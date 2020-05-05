UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,370.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,120 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $287.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,436. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.59. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

