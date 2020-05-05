ValuEngine Downgrades Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iradimed from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iradimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Get Iradimed alerts:

IRMD traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. 26,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,673. Iradimed has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Iradimed had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $109,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $312,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,909 shares of company stock worth $1,079,390. Insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 202,835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.