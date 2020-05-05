Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18,068.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $21,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.31. 1,491,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,497. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average is $118.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

