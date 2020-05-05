Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 740,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 119,062 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 83,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,460,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,249,508. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.