Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,460,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,249,508. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

