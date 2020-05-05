Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Sells $2,537,292.85 in Stock

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 957,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $2,537,292.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 4,434,296 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $13,125,516.16.

VXRT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. 4,348,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,851,515. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $191.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.11. Vaxart Inc has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 189.06% and a negative return on equity of 123.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 403,821 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 1,181.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 477,223 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VXRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

