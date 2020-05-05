Veritex Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Veritex has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Veritex to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday. Stephens dropped their target price on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, CFO Terry Earley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,817 shares in the company, valued at $714,316.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

