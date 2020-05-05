Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Shares Up 9.1%

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $42.96, 175,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 98,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Viela Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($6.54).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

About Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

