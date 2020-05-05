VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Trading Up 12.4%

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s share price was up 12.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.18, approximately 1,472,946 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,556,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VVUS shares. ValuEngine raised VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on VIVUS from $10.00 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.28 million. Analysts anticipate that VIVUS, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIVUS stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of VIVUS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS)

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

