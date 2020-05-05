Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

Walmart stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,444,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,409,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average is $118.56. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

