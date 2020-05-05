Washington Trust Bank Buys 5,341 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.17. 16,989,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,975,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

