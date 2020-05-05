Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Trimmed by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after buying an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 51,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 42,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 109,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.02. 3,044,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,262. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

