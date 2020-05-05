Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,568 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

ORCL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.75. 7,567,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,787,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

