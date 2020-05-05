Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,012 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.48. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.