Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.8% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after buying an additional 394,623 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,713,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,202,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. The stock has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.52.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.