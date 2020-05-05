Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,475 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,376 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.90. 12,952,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,825,857. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

