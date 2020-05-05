Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,263 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,188,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,275,000 after buying an additional 325,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,020,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,967,000 after buying an additional 46,111 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,796,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,115,000 after buying an additional 192,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,413,000 after buying an additional 328,396 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,576,000 after buying an additional 869,387 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,929. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.