Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,053,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 5,221,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,919,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

