Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.01. 7,060,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,005,360. The firm has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

