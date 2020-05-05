Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.9% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

NYSE:UNH traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,885. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.53. The company has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

