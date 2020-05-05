Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,441 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. 14,919,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,761,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

