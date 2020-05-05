Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,833,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

