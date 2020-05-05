Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 2,814 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 545.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.92. 2,460,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,660. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.53. The stock has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.