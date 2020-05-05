Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 155 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 20,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 115.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 33,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 522,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 36,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $5.50 on Tuesday, reaching $293.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.14 and a 200-day moving average of $273.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

