Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,177 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 63.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 54,974 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,543 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $1,141,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $853,643.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,564 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, hitting $119.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,769. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.61. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $120.19.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

