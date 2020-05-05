Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,093,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,674,000 after buying an additional 744,514 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

