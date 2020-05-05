Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 9.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $44,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,794,000 after buying an additional 784,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.61 on Tuesday, hitting $157.89. 2,862,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,051. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

