Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 497,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Unilever by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,044,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

UL traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. 1,609,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,360. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

