Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.63 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 44,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

CVS traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,833,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,171. The stock has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.