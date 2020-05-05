Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,650 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

IWR traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,934. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

