Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $682,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after acquiring an additional 85,251 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.32. 1,722,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,085. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.38.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.