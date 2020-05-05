Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $727,000 Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $5.45 on Tuesday, hitting $236.36. 1,975,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

