Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Invests $453,000 in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,760.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,915. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.46 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $203.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.80.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

