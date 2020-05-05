Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 55.7% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 186,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.24. 3,826,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.15. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

