Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 213 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $77.63. 7,538,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,369,498. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

