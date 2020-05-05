Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 258 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $96.74. The stock had a trading volume of 751,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.21. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

