Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 2,915 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 1.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,229,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441,461. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.50.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

