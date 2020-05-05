Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 376 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,271,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,712,053. The company has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.