Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 420 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,339 shares of company stock worth $5,150,889. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,676. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.