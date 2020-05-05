Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 522 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,912,000 after buying an additional 187,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,540,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.48. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.