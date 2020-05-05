Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 979 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $40.92. 10,095,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,469,357. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.