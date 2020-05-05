Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.62. 1,621,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,361. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.49. The stock has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

