Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.04, approximately 717,732 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 781,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.27.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton acquired 1,370 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,798.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 3,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,370 shares of company stock worth $209,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.