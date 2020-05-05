Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.04 and last traded at $38.50, approximately 1,938,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,260,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $66.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $249,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,674,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

