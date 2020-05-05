XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Up 8%

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.85 and last traded at $68.91, approximately 2,232,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,620,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.79.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.52.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,483,000 after buying an additional 976,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,504,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,136,000 after buying an additional 47,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after buying an additional 187,696 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

