Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Trading Up 8.1%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 5,680,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,199,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $47.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 841.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 687,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

