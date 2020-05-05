Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,407,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,493,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,089. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.94. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

