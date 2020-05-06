$0.70 EPS Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.82. Campbell Soup posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. 1,860,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.