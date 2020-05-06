14,060 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,060 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Nike by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Nike by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.44. 7,341,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,162,583. The company has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

