233 Shares in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX stock traded down $3.69 on Wednesday, hitting $199.79. 1,646,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,512. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.23.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.